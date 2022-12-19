Lawmakers warn of security risks at Minnesota State Capitol grounds

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Especially in light of the Jan. 6 insurrection, safety and security is top of mind. On Monday, Minnesota leaders discussed the vulnerabilities around the State Capitol grounds.

The legislative session has been hybrid for the last two years. But this year, things will operate closer to normal, with a greater interest and push for in-person meetings.

The building in question is where house members have their offices and committee rooms, which are open to the public to listen in.

A few years ago, the capitol underwent a $310 million restoration project, and the senate building was also recently renovated.

Presenters in Monday's hearing said that the building infrastructure poses a risk to its functionality, as well as a safety risk to staff and the public.

"We're required to and want to have this open reception and reality to the public so they can participate and observe in the legislative process but we also have a mandate to provide a secure and safe functional building that's assessable for all," said Robert Meyerson, former chief sergeant at arms with the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Meyerson added that "the security threat climate has changed" in "unprecedented times."

The director of capitol security in the Minnesota State Patrol didn't go into detail about what security vulnerabilities the building faces, but confirmed that there are security challenges.