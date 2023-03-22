Lawmakers propose increasing penalties for selling fentanyl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Fentanyl is fueling a crisis in Minnesota and across the country. Law enforcement and parents who lost loved ones say the penalties right now aren't tough enough.

There is now an effort to change that at the Minnesota State Capitol. Increasing penalties for selling fentanyl is the ask of law enforcement and prosecutors, who say it's been a consistent problem hampering their ability to crack down on a crisis.

Penalties would be spelled out by quantity and weight of drugs.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin but, under current law, heroin faces tougher penalties. This bill would bring possession and sale crimes related to fentanyl on the same level as heroin.

Supporters say it's not designed to target people dealing with addiction, but the suppliers.

"What we're trying to do is disrupt the supply chain and hold folks accountable who are pushing these poisons into our communities and making these poisons available to our kids and our family members," Sen. Judy Seeberger (DFL-Afton) said.

This has been a priority push from Republicans, but has bipartisan backing.

The bill also requires law enforcement to be trained on and carry opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone while on patrol.

This proposal was due for hearing a Senate committee today but is pushed to Friday. Last week the House considered it.

WCCO also recently reported on an effort at the capitol to fund supplying naloxone in Minnesota's K12 schools in case of an emergency.