Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawmaker aims to rename stretch of Chanhassen highway in honor of Prince

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Prince, Bob Dylan make list of best singers ever … Celine Dion doesn't
Prince, Bob Dylan make list of best singers ever … Celine Dion doesn't 03:36

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – Purple may soon line the highway that runs past Prince's former home.

There's a push to rename part of Highway 5 in Chanhassen "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway." That's the stretch that runs past Paisley Park. 

Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman proposed a bill to make that change. If it happens, the signs marking the newly-named highway must be some shade of purple.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 8:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.