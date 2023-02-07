Lawmaker aims to rename stretch of Chanhassen highway in honor of Prince
CHANHASSEN, Minn. – Purple may soon line the highway that runs past Prince's former home.
There's a push to rename part of Highway 5 in Chanhassen "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway." That's the stretch that runs past Paisley Park.
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman proposed a bill to make that change. If it happens, the signs marking the newly-named highway must be some shade of purple.
