Lawless Distilling to close cocktail room in Seward neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis distillery announced on Thursday that they'll be closing their cocktail room at the end of the month.

Lawless Distilling announced on Instagram that the cocktail room in the Seward neighborhood would close on Jan. 28. 

"Unfortunately, the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll and we're unable to continue forward," the post reads.

The cocktail room first opened in 2016, two years after the company was founded. 

"We are so very appreciative of our amazing staff and all the incredible work they have done," the social media post says. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 12:23 PM

