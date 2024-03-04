St. Croix Lutheran Academy's Laura Hauge breaks Minnesota high school 3-point shooting record

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Caitlin Clark isn't the only one breaking records. A senior on the St. Croix Lutheran High School girls basketball team just broke a huge high school record, which stood for over a decade.

Back in December, in a game against Trinity School, Laura Hauge scored her 459th three-pointer, surpassing the Minnesota State High School Record of 458 held by Miss Basketball 2012, Marissa Janning of Watertown-Mayer.

"It was kind of surreal. I hit it on my first three shot, so that made it easy for me," said Hauge, who has been playing on the Varsity Girls Crusaders basketball team since she was in seventh grade.

Coach David Mielke is in his twenty-second season with the Crusaders and says Hauge is one of the best players he's ever coached.

"She's just deserving of it because of all the hard work that she does," said Mielke.

Being this good is a double-edged sword, as her opponents are catching on to her skill set.

"Everyone is looking to double team her, and it's not just a single person guarding her, it's two people, it's three people," said Mielke.

Hauge is committed to play Division I basketball at the University of St. Thomas next year and hopes to continue to break records at the NCAA level, just like Caitlin Clark is doing now.

"[Clark] is setting records that probably aren't going to be broken for a long time, but it's good to have a goal in mind to see if you can somehow get there and be like her someday," said Hauge.

Hauge's journey to this milestone also includes five All-Conference nods, three Conference Player of the Year titles, two All-State Honorable Mentions, three MVP awards, Rookie of the Year as a 7th grader, 2000 points, and a record 11 three-pointers in a single game.