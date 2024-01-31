Latino food, shopping and economic center planned for St. Paul Market

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul is pouring back into the Latino community in a big way. Construction starts in a few weeks to transform Plaza Del Sol along Payne Avenue into a food and shopping market of solely Latino-owned small businesses.

The historic building, built in 1902, was purchased four years ago by the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC). Their mission in buying this building was to transform it into a business launch pad for the fast-growing Latino community in St. Paul.

Pater Majerle, with LEDC, gave WCCO a tour of the space before renovations begin.

"One of our goals is to maintain some of the historic aspects, like if you look up you can see some of the old original tin ceiling, so we're going to restore that, we're going to keep as much of the original wood floors as we can," said Majerle.

After renovations are complete, the first floor will be Latino-owned restaurants and retail, including a commercial kitchen. The kitchen will be open 24 hours, and up to 30 businesses can rent time and space at the kitchen throughout the day.

The second floor will be an event space and the new LEDC offices.

LEDC provides access to capital for the Spanish-speaking community in Minnesota.

A rendering of Plaza Del Sol LEDC

"We give them business workshops, technical assistance, and almost like a "mini MBA" in how to run a business in Minnesota," said Majerle.

One of the other goals of Plaza Del Sol is to bring more foot traffic to Payne Avenue, so that it'll have a ripple effect on other businesses nearby, including Sweet Sensation Bakey. It is a family-owned business, just a few blocks away from Plaza Del Sol.

"My kids, my wife, everyone involved, I think it's good for the family," said Javier Pinon, the owner of Sweet Sensations Bakery.

Pinon hopes this Plaza will draw more customers for every small business along Payne Avenue.

"That is what we need - more Latin community to start working up and doing their best," said Pinon.

LEDC hopes to open the remodeled "Plaza Del Sol" in early 2025.

