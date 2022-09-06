Latino Economic Development Center works to make Payne Street a thriving thoroughfare

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time since the pandemic, Xcel Energy's "Day of Service" is back to full capacity with more than 100 non-profits across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. WCCO is proud to partner with Xcel Energy on this effort.

One of the organizations involved this year is working to build economic growth within St. Paul's Hispanic community.

The scent of steamed tamales fills up the room at Plaza Del Sol, Jamin Benitez's first business, which has only been open for two months.

As an immigrant entrepreneur, Benitez was able to launch his dream restaurant in a co-working space, making tamales and fresh squeezed fruit juice.

"We don't use any artificial flavors, all of it is natural," he said.

The building was saved from foreclosure in 2020 by the Latino Economic Development Center, known as LEDC. Rico Duran says he hope this leads to more Latin-owned businesses and wealth, as well introducing more Minnesotans to their Spanish culture.

"I think it's our contribution to the community, to the neighborhood, to the city to have all this diversity. Not just the businesses, but also communities combining," Duran said.

They have big dreams for inside Plaza Del Sol, but they also have a big dream for what Payne Avenue can become, hoping that it transforms into a thriving main street. Duran is already seeing the growth in this neighborhood, as well as an increase in foot traffic, which only helps support the businesses within Plaza Del Sol.

"I'm hopeful that this place will be soon one of the most visited areas in St. Paul," Duran said.

Also in the shared space is a cell phone repair business, and another restaurant called Gorditas Durango, which needed a new space after their former location was damage in the 2020 riots along Lake Street.

For Benitez, he wants to share his success, by hiring people in his community.

"It's pretty important because I think everybody needs help from each other. So if we can help someone else, that's pretty good for us," Benitez said.

The second floor of Plaza Del Sol will eventually be an event center and office spaces.