Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

Latest drought monitor update shows improvement across Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 28, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 28, 2023 02:34

MINNEAPOLIS — There are no areas in Minnesota experiencing exceptional drought, as of the latest drought monitor update. 

Parts of the state are still under extreme drought, including southeastern, southwestern, central and north-central Minnesota, but the latest update shows improvement in many areas.

drought-monitor-comparison.png
WCCO

The Twin Cities has been downgraded to severe drought, while a large swath of western Minnesota is now merely dry.

Areas that were under exceptional drought — southwestern Minnesota and a patch of Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties — have improved to extreme and severe drought status, respectively.

READ MORE: Did you say "We needed this rain"? You were right, and its impacts aren't over

Overall, nearly 83% of the state is still experiencing some level of drought, with most of the state being at the moderate or severe level.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.