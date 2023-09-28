Latest drought monitor update shows improvement across Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 28, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — There are no areas in Minnesota experiencing exceptional drought, as of the latest drought monitor update.

Parts of the state are still under extreme drought, including southeastern, southwestern, central and north-central Minnesota, but the latest update shows improvement in many areas.

The Twin Cities has been downgraded to severe drought, while a large swath of western Minnesota is now merely dry.

Areas that were under exceptional drought — southwestern Minnesota and a patch of Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties — have improved to extreme and severe drought status, respectively.

Overall, nearly 83% of the state is still experiencing some level of drought, with most of the state being at the moderate or severe level.