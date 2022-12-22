Watch CBS News
Local News

Last "salty" of winter leaves Duluth's port

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Last last ocean-going vessel of winter leaves Duluth’s port
Last last ocean-going vessel of winter leaves Duluth’s port 00:48

DULUTH, Minn. – One sure sign of the season from up north: You know it's cold if you can see the "sea smoke" on Lake Superior.

The last ocean-going vessel – or salty – of the winter arrived Wednesday in the Port of Duluth-Superior.

10p-vo-duluth-last-salt-wcco2jgw.jpg
LSMMA

But domestic freighters are still on the move despite the frigid temps. The American Spirit pulled in Wednesday afternoon to re-fuel, with a few ship fanatics braving the cold to watch it.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 10:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.