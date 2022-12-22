Last "salty" of winter leaves Duluth's port

DULUTH, Minn. – One sure sign of the season from up north: You know it's cold if you can see the "sea smoke" on Lake Superior.

The last ocean-going vessel – or salty – of the winter arrived Wednesday in the Port of Duluth-Superior.

But domestic freighters are still on the move despite the frigid temps. The American Spirit pulled in Wednesday afternoon to re-fuel, with a few ship fanatics braving the cold to watch it.