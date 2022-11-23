Watch CBS News
Last-minute shoppers hit stores ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers hit grocery stores
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers hit grocery stores 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS --  If you don't have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast, time is running out to get to the store.

Most stores including Target and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving or have reduced hours.

At Sentyrz Liquor & Supermarket in Northeast Minneapolis, shoppers picked up last minute items on Wednesday. Minnesota law requires liquor stores to close Thanksgiving day.

The owner of Sentryz says they've had to raise prices about 5% to 7% over the past six months to offset higher transportation costs. On average, grocery prices are up more than 12% from a year ago, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics Food at Home Index.

Many shoppers told WCCO they didn't mind spending more this Thanksgiving if it means a good time with family and friends.

"This is a special occasion having my son and his family here, I'm getting teary eyed," Beth Forkenbrock said.

"Anything can be a thanksgiving meal if you want it, it's just about spending time with people," Matthew Helmuth said.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

