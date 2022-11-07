Last day of early voting for Minnesotans in midterm elections

Last day of early voting for Minnesotans in midterm elections

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With just hours left to cast votes early, polling locations in Ramsey county have been busy Monday.

Historically, the last few days leading up to Election Day tends to be busy in Ramsey County.

The county building off Plato Boulevard saw more than 70 people pass through within the first hour of opening Monday, and WCCO saw a steady stream of people stop by to vote through the noon hour.

Voters said the biggest benefit to voting early is skipping the potentially long lines expected Tuesday. Weather could also be a factor as there's some rain expected on Election Day.

This year, a number of key issues are bringing voters out to the polls.

"I think abortion, it should be up to the women," said B.J. Carpenter of St. Paul.

For Tyrone Walker of St. Paul, Medicare and Social Security concerns are why he made sure to vote.

"They want to end Medicare and Social Security and call it an entitlement when it something you've already paid into," he said.

Reed Carpenter of Bloomington said climate change was top of mind for him.

"If we don't fix the air we breathe and the climate we have, we're not going to pass much along to the people who follow us," he said.

Voters said the economy, jobs and safety were also big issues this election season.

Ramsey County election officials noted, because of redistricting this year, roughly 20% of the polling locations have changed.

To look up your polling location and information on what you need to bring if you need to register to vote, head to MNvotes.org.