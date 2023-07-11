Large leak prompts boil water advisory in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Minn. -- A boil water advisory has been issued in a town west of the Twin Cities.
On Monday, Watertown officials announced that a large leak was found east of the Bur Oak Lane and Paul Avenue roundabout. Water levels and pressure "significantly diminished" throughout the late morning, officials said.
Due to that, city officials implemented the boil water advisory until further testing of water quality can be completed. That means water meant for consumption should be boiled prior to use.
City officials also advise residents and others to avoid the flooded area.
