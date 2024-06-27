Shelter-in-place order in effect near Lakeville golf course amid "domestic situation," police say
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — There is a large law enforcement presence near Lakeville's Brackett's Crossing Country Club on Thursday morning.
Lakeville police say they're "working through an active incident" stemming from "a domestic situation" involving a "male subject" who fled on foot and may be armed.
A shelter-in-place order is in effect for area residents until further notice.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.