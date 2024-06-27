Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Shelter-in-place order in effect near Lakeville golf course amid "domestic situation," police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from June 27, 2024
Morning headlines from June 27, 2024 01:45

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — There is a large law enforcement presence near Lakeville's Brackett's Crossing Country Club on Thursday morning.

Lakeville police say they're "working through an active incident" stemming from "a domestic situation" involving a "male subject" who fled on foot and may be armed.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for area residents until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 21-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.