Shelter-in-place order in effect near Lakeville golf course amid "domestic situation," police say

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — There is a large law enforcement presence near Lakeville's Brackett's Crossing Country Club on Thursday morning.

Lakeville police say they're "working through an active incident" stemming from "a domestic situation" involving a "male subject" who fled on foot and may be armed.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for area residents until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.