Man critically injured in crash involving Lakeville police officer

Morning headlines from May 17, 2024

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 31-year-old St. Paul man was critically injured in a crash on Thursday night involving a Lakeville Police Department squad car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Corolla turned in front of the police SUV at about 10:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue at 205th Street West.

The Corolla's three passengers were hurt. One wasn't wearing his seat belt and was hospitalized.

The officer wasn't injured. Police say he was "responding to a call for service at the time and therefore did not have lights or sirens activated."

The state patrol is investigating.