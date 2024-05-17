Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man critically injured in crash involving Lakeville police officer

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from May 17, 2024
Morning headlines from May 17, 2024 03:01

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 31-year-old St. Paul man was critically injured in a crash on Thursday night involving a Lakeville Police Department squad car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Corolla turned in front of the police SUV at about 10:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue at 205th Street West.

lakeville-police-crash.jpg
WCCO

The Corolla's three passengers were hurt. One wasn't wearing his seat belt and was hospitalized.

The officer wasn't injured. Police say he was "responding to a call for service at the time and therefore did not have lights or sirens activated."

The state patrol is investigating.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 1:44 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.