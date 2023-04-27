Lakeville PD issue missing person alert for 66-year-old Gary Garbo

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Lakeville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man who was last seen in Minneapolis.

According to police, Gary Garbo was last seen on April 24 at around noon on the 1100 block of East Franklin Street. He's described as 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

MISSING MALE ALERT

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911.