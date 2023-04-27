Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakeville PD issue missing person alert for 66-year-old Gary Garbo

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 27, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 27, 2023 01:10

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Lakeville police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old man who was last seen in Minneapolis.

According to police, Gary Garbo was last seen on April 24 at around noon on the 1100 block of East Franklin Street. He's described as 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to call 911. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.