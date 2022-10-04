Watch CBS News
Lakeville, Moorhead offering same-day ID services

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Getting a new driver's license can be a long process, but two spots in Minnesota will have your new ID ready the very same day.

It's part of a new pilot program authorized by the state.

Both the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead can sell driver's licenses over the counter, meaning you don't have to wait for yours to come in the mail.

The program only lasts through June.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 6:56 AM

