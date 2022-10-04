Lakeville, Moorhead offering same-day ID services

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Getting a new driver's license can be a long process, but two spots in Minnesota will have your new ID ready the very same day.

It's part of a new pilot program authorized by the state.

Both the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead can sell driver's licenses over the counter, meaning you don't have to wait for yours to come in the mail.

The program only lasts through June.