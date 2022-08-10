Lakeville man Alexander Brott, registered predatory offender, facing a dozen child porn charges

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 25-year-old Lakeville man, who is a registered predatory offender, is facing more charges of child pornography.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Alexander Michael Brott is charged with a two felony counts of disseminating child pornography and 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography. The charges, filed Monday, were issued as a warrant for his arrest.

Brott allegedly shared images online of a victim who was 14 and 15 years old at the time, who is now an adult. She contacted Lakeville police after receiving messages on social media.

Both Google and Kik, a chat service, also sent cybertips to the police department that an IP address - found to be Brott's - was sharing child porngraphic images on their platforms, the complaint said.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed on Brott's Lakeville residence, where officials seized his iPhone and electronics. The complaint said that thousands of child abuse materials, including videos, were found of the victim, as well as another victim who was also 14 or 15 years of age at the time.

In 2018, Brott was convicted of child pornography and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and was required to register as a predatory offender.

If convicted, Brott could face up to 15 years in prison on the dissemination of child pornography charge.

-

Resources for crime victims can be found on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website.