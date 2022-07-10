Watch CBS News
"Pancakes with a side of jet fuel": Lakeville fly-in breakfast draws thousands

By Adam Duxter

Pancakes and planes at Lakeville's Airlake Airport
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Thousands of people filled an empty hangar at Airlake Airport in Lakeville for a one-of-a-kind breakfast Sunday morning.

The annual "fly-in" breakfast, part of Lakeville's "Pan-O-Prog" event, is a way for the Lakeville Lions Club to fundraise for the upcoming year.

Sunday's event served more than 400 pounds of eggs, another 400 pounds of pancake mix and 3,000 sausages, said organizer Paul Jacobus.

"We don't buy them by the egg anymore, we buy them by the pound," Jacobus said. "We buy syrup by the gallon, it's 12 gallons."

Outside the hangar, more than a dozen planes took off and landed during Sunday's breakfast, including a vintage World War II-era bomber.

"Propellers start running and jet engines start up, everyone gets a smile on their face," Jacobus said.

"It's just fun to see how many people are interested in aviation," said Brian McKinney, a Lakeville pilot who flew in his experimental aircraft.

Jacobus says the event is expected to raise close to $20,000, which will go towards scholarships and other charity work the Lions Club plans to partake in.

