Teen on scooter seriously injured in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Police in the south metro are investigating a crash that seriously injured a teen boy on a scooter Monday afternoon.

The Lakeville Police Department says it received a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane around 3:15 p.m.

A woman had been driving her car westbound on 179th Street when she struck a boy on a motorized scooter, police say. The boy had been crossing 179th Street from south to north on Granby Lane.

Police say the north and southbound traffic have stop signs but east and westbound traffic do not.

The boy was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver did not report any injuries.

The crash is under investigation.