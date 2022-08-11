Watch CBS News
Crime

Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 11, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 11, 2022 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.

raw-wed-100-w-lake-st-white-castle-shooting-broll-police-scene-schwab.jpg
CBS

Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.