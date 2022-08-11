Lake Street White Castle employee nearly hit as gunfire flies between vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a bullet narrowly missed a fast food employee when people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a bullet went through the drive-thru window of the White Castle at 100 Lake Street West around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.

Occupants of two vehicles were driving down the street firing each other, police said. Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested three men. They also recovered narcotics from the car.