Arson suspected in Lake Street garbage fires, fire department says

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities suspect several garbage fires on Minneapolis' West Lake Street Monday morning were intentionally set.

One such fire spread to a building on the 900 block of West Lake Street just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Crews responded, searched the building and put out the fire. No one was injured, but a residence inside the building was deemed uninhabitable. The building also contained a business, which is now boarded up.

While fighting that fire, the department learned of additional garbage fires on West Lake Street. An employee of a nearby business told police he saw someone setting the fires. Minneapolis police responded and detained a man, the fire department said.