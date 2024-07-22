Watch CBS News
Arson suspected in Lake Street garbage fires, fire department says

By Anthony Bettin

Dumpster fire spreads to building on West Lake Street in Minneapolis
Dumpster fire spreads to building on West Lake Street in Minneapolis 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities suspect several garbage fires on Minneapolis' West Lake Street Monday morning were intentionally set.

One such fire spread to a building on the 900 block of West Lake Street just before 3:30 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Crews responded, searched the building and put out the fire. No one was injured, but a residence inside the building was deemed uninhabitable. The building also contained a business, which is now boarded up.

While fighting that fire, the department learned of additional garbage fires on West Lake Street. An employee of a nearby business told police he saw someone setting the fires. Minneapolis police responded and detained a man, the fire department said.

