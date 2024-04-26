Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Divers to clean up St. Paul's Lake Phalen for Earth Week

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Divers to give St. Paul’s Lake Phalen a deep clean
Divers to give St. Paul’s Lake Phalen a deep clean 10:04

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In honor of Earth Week, some University of Minnesota students will spend their Friday afternoon cleaning up one of the Twin Cities' most popular lakes.

Members of the university's Marine Biology Club, in collaboration with Women in Ocean Science and the Midwest School of Diving, are teaming up for an Earth Day SCUBA and shoreline cleanup of St. Paul's Lake Phalen.

The public is invited to come out for the event at 3 p.m. to help clean up the shoreline.  

university-of-minnesota-marine-biology-club.jpg
MN School of Diving

The event aims to raise awareness about conservation and the cleanliness and health of Lake Phalen. Participants will engage in underwater and shoreline cleanup activities, fostering a deeper connection to our natural surroundings.

The Midwest School of Diving has previously conducted trash cleanups at lakes Harriett, Peltier, White Bear, Centerville, Green and Wirt.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 6:05 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.