Divers to clean up St. Paul's Lake Phalen for Earth Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In honor of Earth Week, some University of Minnesota students will spend their Friday afternoon cleaning up one of the Twin Cities' most popular lakes.

Members of the university's Marine Biology Club, in collaboration with Women in Ocean Science and the Midwest School of Diving, are teaming up for an Earth Day SCUBA and shoreline cleanup of St. Paul's Lake Phalen.

The public is invited to come out for the event at 3 p.m. to help clean up the shoreline.

MN School of Diving

The event aims to raise awareness about conservation and the cleanliness and health of Lake Phalen. Participants will engage in underwater and shoreline cleanup activities, fostering a deeper connection to our natural surroundings.

The Midwest School of Diving has previously conducted trash cleanups at lakes Harriett, Peltier, White Bear, Centerville, Green and Wirt.