BCA assisting in suspicious death investigation in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 on Thursday evening to report "finding his friend unresponsive" inside a residence near Highway 60 in Lake Crystal, just southwest of Mankato.

The victim, described as a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says there's no threat to the public but didn't note if any arrests were made.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.