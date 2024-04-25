LA Chargers pick lineman Joe Alt fifth overall in the NFL Draft

LA Chargers select offensive lineman Joe Alt with fifth pick in NFL Draft LA Chargers select offensive lineman Joe Alt with fifth pick in NFL Draft 02:14

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt with the fifth pick in the NFL Draft.

NFL scouts gave Alt a 6.49 grade in their draft analysis, meaning they believe he will become a good start within the next two years.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

"Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins. Alt plays a disciplined brand of football, avoiding penalties and working with fluid transitions from entry to sustain to finish as a run blocker," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft overview for Alt.

The 21-year-old prospect was a two-time All-American while playing for the Fighting Irish. His father, John Alt, was a two-time Pro Bowler during his 13-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The two share similar measurables with the elder Alt standing at about 6-foot-8 and weighing 298 pounds during his playing days. The younger Alt is slightly taller at 6-foot-9 and weighs a bit heavier at 321 pounds.

Zierlien compared him to Broncos tackle Mike McGlinchey, who also played for Notre Dame.

"Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he'll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on," he wrote.

Alt is the first pick during head coach John Harbaugh's tenure with the Chargers.

"Count on us playing our best offensive lineman," Harbaugh said after the pick.

General Manager Joe Horitz, who is also in his first year with the Chargers, called Alt the best player available when it was the team's turn to pick.

"We're going to take the best player available for the Chargers and that's what we did today," Horitz said. "He helps our team and he helps us get better."

Alt grew up in Minnesota and attended Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, where he played offensive tackle and tight end.