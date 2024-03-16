Kyrou and Schenn score in the shootout as the Blues top the Wild 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Kyrou and Schenn also scored in regulation as St. Louis (35-29-3) earned its third straight win. Jordan Binnington made 22 stops in regulation and OT.

The Blues and Wild (33-27-8) are fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, looking to chase down Vegas for the final wild card. The Golden Knights play Sunday afternoon against New Jersey.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, which had won five of six. Marco Rossi also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves through overtime.

Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours came up empty on their shootout attempts before Schenn and Kyrou delivered. Matt Boldy scored Minnesota's only goal in the tiebreaker.

Fleury has started Minnesota's last five games. He made 16 saves in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Anaheim, earning his 75th career shutout.

The Blues jumped in front on Kyrou's power-play goal 5:49 into the second period. Neighbours worked the puck across the front of the crease with a nifty pass to Kyrou, who scored his 21st goal this season.

Thomas picked up an assist for his 300th career point. He has 81 goals and 219 assists.

A quick strike on the first shift in the third gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead. Schenn scored his 14th at 27 seconds. It was his first goal since Jan. 28.

Minnesota got on the board when Rossi scored his 18th at 1:10. Kaprizov tied it at 2 with 3:59 left, continuing his strong play.

Kaprizov has nine goals and four assists during a seven-game point streak. He has 35 goals and 41 assists in 61 games overall.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play Tuesday at Anaheim.

Blues: Host Anaheim on Sunday.