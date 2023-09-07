After his SUV and wheelchair were stolen, St. Paul man living with ALS gifted accessible minivan

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man battling ALS has received a stunning show of support since a thief took his SUV this summer.

"There's a really good community of people out there that are looking out for me," said Kyle Schultz, who's living with the incurable nervous system disease at the age of 26.

Schultz's vehicle was taken with thousands of dollars worth of stuff inside, including the power wheelchair he relies on to get around.

The O'Neill Foundation of Hope in Bloomington gifted Schultz a new chair. Now, Schultz is getting an accessible minivan.

"It'll be everything to me," he said. "The van and this chair are essentially like my legs."

Kyle Schultz Jodi Halverson

The van was paid for through $15,000 in donations, a discounted price by Rollx Vans in Savage, and the O'Neill Foundation picking up the rest.

Ramsey County is paying to make the van accessible.

"It just touches my heart that so many people stepped up and are helping my son," said Jodi Halverson, Schultz's mother.

The van is supposed to arrive next week. Schultz says he's going to enjoy the independence and plans to take his dog to the park.

A 29-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged with auto theft of Schultz's truck.