Kwik Trip adding electronic vehicle charging stations to its stores

MINNEAPOLIS — Kwik Trip is adding electronic vehicle charging stations to their list of services.

In a release Monday, the convenience store said they will have direct current fast chargers at "a strategic number of its stores across the Midwest."

The charging stations will have connectors for the Combined Charging Standard and North American Charging Standard, two of the most commonly-used in the U.S.

"The chargers will offer a minimum of 150kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in or up to 400kW of power for a single vehicle," the release said.

The chain, whose headquarters are based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, says they are also creating a mobile app that will let people see pricing, location and availability of their chargers.

In March, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed bills designed to create an electric vehicle charging network along the state's interstate system and major highways. Twenty-four Kwik Trips in the state received grant money to build charging stations as a result of the bills.

Kwik Trip has over 800 stores across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota.

Earlier this year, WCCO tested the long-distance capabilities of electric vehicles. Click here to see the results of that test.