Klay Thompson's father tweets that Timberwolves deserve a ring, too

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Monday evening, former two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson declared in a tweet that the Timberwolves -- due to draft night fumbles and front office mishaps -- are deserving of a 2022 NBA championship ring.

Ya no the Warriors gotta send a ring to Minesota…Y…Well,they PASSED on Steff and Klay in the draft AND they traded Wiggins to G State…So yeah…Minesota shud get a ring too — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 21, 2022

They may not get a consolation ring, but they are deserving of mention in the Warriors' storied rise to prominence.

In his late-night musings, Thompson offered his reasoning by listing three key moves that helped establish the Warriors championship winning unit. The most infamous for Wolves fans is the 2009 NBA Draft decision that allowed Stephen Curry to fall to Golden State at the 7th spot. Minnesota selected guard Jonny Flynn with their pick at the 6th spot. Flynn lasted for two years in Minnesota as Curry blossomed into one of the greatest players ever.

Thompson also mentioned the 2011 lottery pick that the Wolves missed on that gave them Derrick Williams instead of Kemba Walker, or Thompson's son and Curry's splash brother, Klay Thompson. As the Wolves toiled in the western conference, Klay eventually broke numerous three-point records, became a vital piece of a perennial contender, and permanently changed the course of NBA history with Curry as his running mate.

Thompson then made note of the most recent move that granted the Warriors an additional difference-maker. In 2020 Andrew Wiggins was gifted by the Wolves to Golden State via trade. In return, Minnesota netted D'Angelo Russell, who has underwhelmed in the Twin Cities. Meanwhile, Wiggins immediately made an impact in his role and became a Warriors All-Star and Finals MVP candidate in 2022.

League rules don't allow for NBA co-champions, but the Timberwolves' mistakes have certainly offered a foundation for the Warriors dominance of the 2010s and beyond.