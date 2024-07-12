Kittens dumped in portable toilet rescued by Chicago-area fire department

Firefighters in suburban North Chicago saved three kittens who were dumped into a portable toilet filled with human waste.

On July 9, a person called 911 to report "kittens stuck in a port-a-potty" outside the North Chicago Youth Center on Lewis Avenue.

The responding firefighters found the kittens trapped inside the toilet, unable to escape because of their small size.

Three kittens who were left in a portable toilet were rescued in North Chicago. North Chicago Fire Department

According to a news release from the North Chicago Fire Department, Battalion Chief Thomas Deinken, with help from the 911 caller, rescued "the very frightened and extremely soiled kittens from the toilet without further difficulty or harm."

The kittens were examined at the fire department and thoroughly cleaned.

The kittens have been relocated to an unspecified location and are expected to be okay.

"The City of North Chicago is currently taking all pertinent steps to investigate and locate the individual(s) that took part in this heinous act," according to the news release. "This conduct is completely unacceptable and against the law. Please understand and make no mistake: this behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated in our community."

The fire department said residents can report animal abuse or neglect by calling the city's animal warden at (847) 596-8875.

One of the kittens who was saved after being left in a portable toilet. North Chicago Fire Department