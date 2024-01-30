Search tool: Look up kindergarten vaccination rates in Minnesota schools

Avoid measles: Local pediatrician urges masking in airports amid uptick in cases, get kids vaccinate Avoid measles: Local pediatrician urges masking in airports amid uptick in cases, get kids vaccinate 02:01

MINNEAPOLIS — Falling school-age vaccination rates are alarming scientists and doctors across the country, many of whom are concerned more people could be at risk of being infected with measles.

Communities need high vaccination rates to maintain herd immunity and prevent outbreaks, experts say.

In many communities, fewer people are serving that protective role by being vaccinated, according to the CDC data analyzed by CBS News. About 93% of kindergarteners in the U.S. were vaccinated against measles during the 2021-2022 school year, down from 95% just a few years prior.

If you'd like to look up local kindergarten vaccination rates by school, see the search tool below.