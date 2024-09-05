Kids in Need Foundation giving teachers free school supplies year-round in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Roseville organization is helping give teachers and students the tools they need for a successful school year.

Kids in Need Foundation's Teacher Resource Center is open to teachers year-round by appointment.

"We have a lot of kids that just cannot bring supplies," said teacher Pam Allan.

"Families do the best that they can, but oftentimes families don't necessarily have the resources," said teacher Laura Ringen.

Instead of teachers carrying the financial burden themselves, which can add up to hundreds of dollars throughout the school year, their full carts are on the house.

"Two out of three students show up on that first day of school without supplies, and teachers are the ones on the frontlines for that," said Rashelle Oxborough with Kids in Need Foundation. "We are in the biggest back-to-school season we've seen. The need is really there, so we're really trying to answer that need."

Last year, the foundation supported more than 110,000 students in classrooms across 351 under-resourced schools across Minnesota. They are now hoping to expand their reach.

"I think something like this provides a more equitable experience for all of our kids," Ringen said.

And a more successful school experience. too.

"When students can show up on that first day of school with the supplies that they need we see amazing results," Oxborough said. "It really can have such a positive ripple effect and it's just as simple as providing the essential resources and supplies that they need to learn."

The foundation relies on volunteers and donors to make its mission possible. Find out how you can help on their website.