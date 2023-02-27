Kids in Crisis: Youth mental health resources

Documentary explores youth mental health crisis About “Connecting the Dots”: New documentary explores crisis in youth mental health 01:56

Kids in the U.S. and around the world are in crisis.

More than 60% of children with depression don't get any mental health treatment, according to Mental Health America. Pair that statistic with the fact that about 80% of the United States has a severe shortage of child psychiatrists, and the picture becomes clear: there is growing mental health crisis in the United States and beyond.

That's why CBS News and local CBS-owned television stations spent more than six months exploring the sources of the problem, as well as solutions across the country that could address it. This is a collection of the reporting by CBS journalists, committed to the well-being of our kids.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Here are other resources to be aware of:

BIPOC resources

Finding a therapist

Resources from WCCO mental health stories

Other resources

The Trevor Lifeline (LBGTQ): www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now / 1-866-488-7386

Sexual Abuse, Assault, Rape www.online.rainn.org / 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Addiction/Drug Abuse https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov / 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Eating Disorders National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Eating Disorders www.anad.org / 630-577-1330

National Eating Disorders Association www.nationaleatingdisorders.org / 800-931-2237

MN Dept of Human Services: https://mn.gov/dhs/people-we-serve/children-and-families/health-care/mental-health/resources/