Kids get the chance to learn about careers in medicine

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Kids got the chance to discover in-demand medical careers Saturday at Gillette Children's hospital in Saint Paul. The hospital teamed up with the organization, Black men in White Coats, for Medical Discovery Day for BIPOC youth.

The organization's goal is to increase the number of Black men in the field of medicine through inspiration, exposure and mentoring.

Saturday's event focused on learning and mentorship for kids who want to get into the medical field. Organizers say these events are vital to build a stronger and more equitable future for medicine. They say it's important to get kids while they're young to expose them to what's possible.

"We're trying to catch them early, you know like sports. Kids are playing hockey as early as age 8," says Doctor Stephen England, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Gillette Children's. "They don't necessarily have to choose a specific field in the field of medicine. But just to get them interested in that specific field of healthcare."

This is the second year of the event.

You can learn more about Black Men in White Coats here.