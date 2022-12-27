Kidney donation leads to deep friendship between St. Cloud co-workers: "She's just my heart"

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud women are forever bonded through a life-changing decision.

While they were co-workers, they didn't actually know one another.

Marianne Steichen has been battling chronic kidney disease for 17 years. Five years ago, she was put on the donor list and her kidney function was dropping.

"I'd get on MyChart and look at my lab result to see how much it went down and have a crying fit if it went down too much [laughs]!" Marianne said.

Two years ago, Marianne started dialysis while dealing with a number of other personal challenges. Her employer, CentraCare, featured Marianne's story on its website during April donor month. Co-worker Kimberlie Gramsey saw it.

"It was describing her life of needing a kidney and going through breast cancer and losing her husband and I was like, I was moved instantly from reading it. It was very emotional," Kimberlie said.

Some time passed, but Marianne was still on her mind.

"Then in November, my dad had passed away and I instantly thought about her again to donate to. And he couldn't because of his dying of COVID," Kimberlie said.

Marianne Steichen and Kimberlie Gramsey CBS

When donor month came around again, Kimberlie felt compelled to act. She called Marriane.

"She goes, 'I just want to let you know I'm gonna get tested to be your donor.' She doesn't know me except for talking on the phone. We had never met," Marianne said.

Marianne was overcome with emotion as she told her family the good news.

"A lot of crying," she said.

On Sept. 20, one day after Kimberlie's birthday and seven days after Marianne's, the life-changing surgery took place.

"I woke up and my three daughters and my son-in-law were all standing there," Marianne said. "I looked at them and I said, 'I have a kidney,' and they're like, 'Yeah you do.'"

Following their successful surgeries, Marianne and Kimberlie are closer than ever. They're forever family.

"I feel really grateful for the relationship that we have built, and I think that it's crazy that we built this relationship over a kidney [laughs]!" Kimberlie said.

"I have called her my angel," Marianne said. "She's just my heart."

Marianne didn't receive Kimberlie's kidney, but her co-worker's gift made her transplant possible through a paired-exchange program.

A donor donates their kidney to another recipient in exchange for a compatible kidney for their friend or family member.