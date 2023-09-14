Kevin Blocker sentenced to 5.5 years for punching mail carrier on St. Paul street

MINNEAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to several years in federal prison after an attack on a mail carrier in St. Paul.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Kevin Demetri Blocker, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in May to assaulting a federal employee in connection with the violent interaction that took place on Oct. 26, 2018.

Court documents state that Blocker was driving fast down a St. Paul street and slammed on his brakes as a mail carrier was walking across an intersection. The mail carrier then "shouted to Blocker that he was required to yield."

Nati Harnik / AP

Blocker pulled over, got out of his vehicle, then walked over to the mail carrier and hit him in the face. The mail carrier fell down and hit his head, causing a gash that required 12 stitches.

In the aftermath of the attack, Blocker sold his car, and then reported it stolen.

He was sentenced Monday to 68 months in prison.