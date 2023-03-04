Jury acquits Kenneth Carter of charges in connection to murder of Keisa Marie Lange

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A man has been acquitted of charges connected to the murder of 25-year-old Keisa Marie Lange two years ago in St. Cloud.

Kenneth Jamal Carter was acquitted by a jury Friday of aiding and abetting first-and second-degree murder. Carter was one of four people charged in Lange's death, which happened on July 3, 2021.

Three others were charged: Deantae Demond Davis, Angela Renee Jones and Alicia Michelle Lewis.

Police say Lange's body was found on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. Her cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness saw Carter, Davis, Jones and Lewis leave a St. Cloud apartment with Lange, who was unhoused at the time. The four then drove Lange to Cooper Avenue, which is a dead-end street. Carter then allegedly shot her inside the vehicle, and then dumped her onto the street. Carter was also accused of shooting at Lange before they drove away from the scene.

Jones later told investigators that they burned clothes, destroyed cellphones and cleaned the vehicle after the shooting. Forensic scientists were able to find traces of blood inside the vehicle.

Police at the time said there were "notable similarities" between Lange's death and that of another woman who was found dead inside an apartment the previous day. It is still not clear if there is a direct connection between the two homicides.