Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C.

Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.

The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress.

Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm in between the doors and stepped inside. Charging documents say Hamlin told Craig he needed to use the bathroom, so he was coming to her apartment. Craig told Hamlin that he could not do so.

Hamlin allegedly became agitated and stood in front of the elevator door, blocking Craig from leaving, and hit the buttons on the keypad. He allegedly punched her in the face and then put his hand on her shoulders to keep her from reaching the elevator keypad, documents say.

That's when Craig threw her cup of hot coffee over her shoulder at Hamlin, at which point he released her. Craig yelled for help as the doors opened and she ran down the stairs to leave the building.

The criminal complaint says Craig had bruising on her lip and physical pain from where Hamlin hit her with his fist.

Hamlin was arrested near 2nd and D Streets around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday night. The complaint says he matched the description Craig gave police, as well as surveillance video footage.

Craig on Friday said she'd spent the day recovering, and was thankful for the outpouring of support from friends, constituents, and colleagues.

"My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to," she said. "On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured -- and I'll have more to say about that soon."

"I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night," she said.

Craig, a Democrat, represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.