Kendall Hampton sentenced in 2-year-old's shooting at Mpls. apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.

Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.

Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kendall Hampton (credit: Hennepin County)

Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building, the complaint states, and initially told police he was a neighbor and had come down to see what happened. Hampton then left the scene, and refused to come back to answer questions when police called his phone, according to the criminal complaint.

Police arrested Hampton the next day, and he admitted he was in the bedroom where the child was shot. He told investigators he left his gun on the windowsill and fell asleep before the shooting, but doesn't know how the child was actually injured, according to a criminal complaint.

Before they went to sleep, the 911 caller told Hampton "he should put his gun up high where the children wouldn't be able to get it," the complaint states.

The boy's mother was at work during the shooting, and Hampton was watching him.