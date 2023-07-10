Watch CBS News
Kelsey Plum scores 40 points, Aces roll to 113-89 win over Lynx

Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces routed the Minnesota Lynx for the third time this season, rolling 113-89 on Sunday night.

The Aces, who beat Minnesota by 21 and 31 earlier this season, clinched the Western Conference berth in the Commissioner's Cup. Las Vegas (17-2), which passed its previous season high of 105 points on Plum's sixth 3-pointer with 3:30 to play, is averaging more than 92 points a game, a point behind the WNBA record.

Las Vegas will face either Connecticut or New York in the Commissioner's Cup title game.

Jackie Young hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Las Vegas with A'Ja Wilson adding 15 with 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray had 14 with 10 assists.

Las Vegas made 17 3-pointers and finished 43-72 (59.7%) overall. The Aces were without All-Star Candace Parker, who sat out with an ankle injury.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points to lead the Lynx (9-10), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Diamond Miller added 15 and Nikolina Milic 14 as five players reached double figures. Collier was 7-of-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

