Kayaker rescued by Good Samaritan after capsizing on Sauk River

Kayaker rescued by Good Samaritan after capsizing on Sauk River

Kayaker rescued by Good Samaritan after capsizing on Sauk River

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A kayaker capsized in the raging Sauk River Saturday afternoon before a Good Samaritan saved him.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the man was rescued at a point in the river between Highway 15 and Heim's Mill.

The man said he couldn't find his son, who was in a separate kayak. Thankfully, he was found safe downriver in St. Cloud, and the two were reunited.

Authorities are reminding people that water is moving fast with all our melting snow.