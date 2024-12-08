Minnesota woman runs successful jewelry business 2 years after heart transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — From her Victoria, Minnesota home office, Katie White works a job she never intended.

In 2022, White received a heart transplant and a visit with Mayo's Art at the Bedside program that would end up changing the trajectory of her life.

Two years ago, White started a business — Katie White Designs — selling her clay earrings at boutiques around Minnesota and Wisconsin. Now, business is booming.

"I would say we are in 20, 25 stores across the Twin Cities and Wisconsin, so it's pretty huge," White said.

Her work is now sold at Statement Boutique in the North Loop of Minneapolis and at LaRose & Co. in Chanhassen — just to name a few.

"She came in and I couldn't believe she just had a heart transplant, and they were beautiful. I think I bought all of it," Sarah LaRose, co-owner of LaRose & Co. said.

White had just received a new heart when she started making jewelry from her Mayo Clinic room.

"I am feeling really good, very strong — stronger than I've been my whole life," White said.

She's busier too. White had to hire five women to help keep up with the demand.

"This process has shown me that I had no business experience. I had no jewelry-making experience, and I just kept going and that's the thing, you have to keep going," White said. "I think having that experience makes you realize there's no reason not to try something because the worst thing to happen is it doesn't work out and you just do something else to make you happy."

In this case, it did work out with a job that's giving her even more than her heart desired.

White also sells her lightweight earrings, made for women of all ages online.

If you want to see her work in person, there will be multiple opportunities in the Twin Cities this month. On Dec. 9, White will be at Meeting Point Holiday Market in Rosemount. Then on Dec. 13-15, you can find her at the European Christmas Market in St. Paul. On Dec. 14-15, she will be at Santa Clause Lane in Chanhassen. On Dec. 19, you can find her amazing earrings at Carver Junk Company in Chaska.