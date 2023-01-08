Katie Lunning first Air Guard flight nurse to receive Distinguished Flying Cross

MINNEAPOLIS -- A prestigious honor today for a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Major Katie Lunning is the first Air Guard flight nurse in the country to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross medal.

Lunning was among the first members of a transport team to arrive at the Kabul Airport after a suicide bomber caused massive casualties.

Under constant fire, she led her team to evacuate 22 wounded service members and kept them alive during the 8-hour flight to a medical facility.

It happened during the pullout of American forces in Afghanistan in August 2021. It was the single largest aeromedical evacuation in Kabul Coalition Hospital's history.

Lunning says she is humbled to be honored.

"I was very surprised and just honored to represent nursing. I know there have been so many nurses who have done amazing things and I'm just honored to represent the Minnesota National Guard," said Lunning.

The distinguished Flying Cross is our nation's paramount flying award. It is awarded to any officer or enlisted person for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.