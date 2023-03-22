After nearly 4 months away, KAT will return to court Wednesday for Wolves, reports say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the NBA's most reliable insiders say Karl-Anthony Towns will indeed make his long-awaited return to the Timberwolves Wednesday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania both report KAT plans to play against the Atlanta Hawks. Towns has missed 52 games with a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 28 against the Washington Wizards.

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves listed Towns as questionable for the Hawks game, but also freed up a roster spot by sending Luka Garza to the G League.

Anthony Edwards, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, was also listed as questionable Wednesday. Charania earlier reported he could also return Wednesday, but there's been no word on his status yet.

The Wolves are ninth in the Western Conference as of Wednesday morning, putting them in position for a spot in the playoff tournament with nine games remaining.