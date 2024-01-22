Watch CBS News
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points in the first half to set Timberwolves franchise record

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 22, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 22, 2024 01:42

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half Monday night, a franchise record for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns was 14 for 17 from the field and 8 of 9 from 3-point range as the Wolves took a 69-64 lead over the Charlotte Hornets. The eight 3-pointers in a half were two shy of the NBA record.

The NBA record for points in a first half is shared by David Thompson and George Gervin with 53.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 8:31 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.