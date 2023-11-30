Karl-Anthony Towns helps T-wolves beat Jazz 101-90 with Edwards sidelined

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves weathered the absence of leading scorer Anthony Edwards to beat the Utah Jazz 101-90 on Thursday night.

The Wolves moved into a tie with Boston for the best record in the league (14-4).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a season-high 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Minnesota.

Edwards, who averages 26.2 points per game, was sidelined with a right hip pointer he suffered in Tuesday's win over Oklahoma City. Coach Chris Finch said Thursday he didn't expect Edwards to be out long.

Simone Fontecchio led Utah with 16 points and five assists. Ochai Agbaji had in 13 points and six rebounds for the Jazz, who also lost Wednesday at Memphis.

With Edwards out, Alexander-Walker had an opportunity to shine. The fifth-year guard helped ignite a 15-0 run in the second quarter that helped pull Minnesota out of a slow start.

Towns scored seven straight points during that run on the way to topping 30 points for the second time this season.

The Wolves shot 9 of 22 in the first quarter and trailed 23-20. Towns picked up his second foul with just over five minutes to play in the period.

Alexander-Walker scored 10 points in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had a steal that led to a layup.

Minnesota outscored Utah 35-19 in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Portland on Saturday night.

Timberwolves: At Charlotte on Saturday.