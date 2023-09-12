Karen Boros, former WCCO reporter and educator, dies at 82

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO is mourning the loss of trailblazing journalist and educator Karen Boros, who died Sunday at age 82 after a battle with cancer.

Boros, a Chicago-area native and University of Illinois graduate, cut her teeth in copywriting and editing, eventually becoming a one-woman band who produced several Twin Cities-area newspapers.

In a piece Boros wrote for MinnPost in 2011, she detailed how she first joined the WCCO team as a writer, but soon discovered she could do the same work as an on-air reporter and make twice as much money.

Karen Boros reporting for WCCO-TV in 1984 TCMediaNow/YouTube

"I suddenly wanted nothing more than to be 'on television,'" Boros wrote in 2011.

Boros covered politics for WCCO-TV in the 1980s before moving to CBS News. She later worked at Minnesota Public Radio, Twin Cities Public Television, and then as a journalism professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

"The final irony is that the teaching career I worked hard to avoid was one I cherished," Boros wrote in 2011. "I spent 19 years trying to teach college students to write and ask questions. Some learned. Some whined. Together we all moved forward. Those kids shaped me and challenged me more than they will ever know. For that career and those students I am forever grateful."

Boros' funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel in Minneapolis.