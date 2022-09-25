State patrol investigating fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- At least one person died in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.

Three people were involved in the crash. The state patrol classified the crash as fatal, but did not say how many died.

The patrol was expected to give an update Sunday afternoon.