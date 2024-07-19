Watch CBS News
Kandiyohi County deputy airlifted after rollover crash near Willmar

By Stephen Swanson

WILLMAR, Minn. — A deputy is in stable condition after their squad car went off a south-central Minnesota road and flipped on Thursday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred at about 6:21 p.m. on County Road 4 just east of Willmar in Gennessee Township.

First responders had to extricate the deputy from the squad, which overturned when it left the roadway. The deputy was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital and is expected to survive.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

