Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 9:28 AM

