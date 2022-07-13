K-9 teams gather in Arden Hills to train on explosive-detection skills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- Dozens of dogs across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada came together on Wednesday to sniff out trouble.

More than 30 K-9 teams came to the Arden Hills Army Training Center to earn their National Odor Recognition Testing (NORT) certification.

One of those dogs was Eddie, and his partner and handler, Officer Brady Harrison with St. Paul Police Department (SPPD). Eddie had a perfect score going through one of the practice rounds of odor detection testing.

The way it works is there are different scents in each paint can, placed in a circle, but at random, there is a "threat scent," like an explosive powder. The dogs communicate with their handlers by sitting down when they detect a threat.

"I'll tell you what, it's the best job in law enforcement, and I guarantee every handler in [the training center] would tell you that," said Harrison.

Harrison has been a K-9 officer with SPPD for the last 22 years. He's worked with four dogs in that time, and Eddie has been his partner for the last five years.

"Eddie and I have a great bond. Number one, he loves me because I feed him food [laughs]," Harrison said.

Eddie has been through NORT certification before, but it's important these dogs go through it often, as new threats need to be learned. It's preferable that K-9 dogs go through this kind of odor-recognition testing every two years or so.

"We get different techniques from what the ATF is doing. They give us information, what's happening around the country and in the world," Harrison said. "It's fun to see a dog learn … and learn on their own."

Eddie using his certification to assist SPPD patrols, as well as the SWAT team. For Officer Harrison, it's difficult to see a dog he loves so much be on the front lines of danger.

"I have two daughters at home and [Eddie] is my only son," Harrison said.

However, he knows that training like this helps Eddie detect danger before it harms him and other officers.

K-9 dogs use their certification to help police and to provide security for large events, courthouses, the airport and on public transportation.